Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.80-$18.80 EPS.
Amgen Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,628. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.24.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.
AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.82.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
