Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

