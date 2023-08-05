Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Financial Analysis

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59% Environmental Tectonics -7.18% -16.26% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.52%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Environmental Tectonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 134.68 -$17.33 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.17) -4.82

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Amprius Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.