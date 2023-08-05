Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $37.44

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.44.
FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 184.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
