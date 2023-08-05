Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

APLS stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

