Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $240.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 167.66%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

