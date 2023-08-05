Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by B. Riley Financial to “Buy”

B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

AAOI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 295,358 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

