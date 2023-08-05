Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

