Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.51- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $8.30 on Friday, hitting $188.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,561. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.63.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

