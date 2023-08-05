Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.93.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 181,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 199,514 shares of company stock valued at $570,452 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

