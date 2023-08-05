Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,882,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBIN opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

