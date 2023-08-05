Assetmark Inc. Has $38.19 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $38,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $71.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

