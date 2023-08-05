Assetmark Inc. Has $43.67 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $43,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

BBCA stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

