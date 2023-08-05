Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $54,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,001,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

