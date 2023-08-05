Assetmark Inc. Sells 150,247 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,247 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after acquiring an additional 444,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

