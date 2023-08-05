Assetmark Inc. Sells 81,721 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $59,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

