Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,055,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,415,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

