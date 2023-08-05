Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

