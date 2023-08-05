Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 196,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 130,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

