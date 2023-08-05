Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,315,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,958,033 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.13.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

