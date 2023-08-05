Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 15th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.