Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 15th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $123,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

