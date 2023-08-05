AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 9th (NASDAQ:NVDS)

Shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, August 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDS opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $67.72.

Institutional Trading of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

