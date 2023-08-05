B. Riley Boosts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $51.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Camtek stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

