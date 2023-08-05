BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.12) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.42).

LON BA opened at GBX 1,009 ($12.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

