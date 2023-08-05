BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,045.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.14 ($13.42).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

BAE Systems Price Performance

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,009 ($12.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The company has a market capitalization of £30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,018.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 932.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 936.98.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BAE Systems Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

