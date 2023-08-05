Banc of California, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.