Barclays Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $74.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.42.

CZR opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

