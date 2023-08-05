Barclays Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $198.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $170.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.08.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

