Barclays Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $167.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

