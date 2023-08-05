Barclays Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $118,915,750 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

