Bel Fuse Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

