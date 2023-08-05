Bel Fuse Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.73.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
