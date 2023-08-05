Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of BDC opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Belden has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

