Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

