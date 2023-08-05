Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.