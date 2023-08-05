Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

