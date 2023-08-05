Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 117.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

