Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $391.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,599 shares of company stock valued at $201,292,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

