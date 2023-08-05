Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

