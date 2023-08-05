Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 181.8% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 125,932 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

