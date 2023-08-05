Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for IP Group (LON:IPO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 133 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 8.59. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.20 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.75 ($1.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.13. The firm has a market cap of £603.20 million, a P/E ratio of -175.76 and a beta of 1.29.

IP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 0.51 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently -303.03%.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

