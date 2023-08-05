Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

