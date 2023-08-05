BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Down 6.7%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.94.

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioautomation segment offers products in precision dispensing, sample preparation, multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturing for life science and diagnostic industries.

