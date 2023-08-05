BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

