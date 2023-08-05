Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 94.11% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

