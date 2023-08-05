BMO Capital Markets Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $285.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $368.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $182.65 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $182.35 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

