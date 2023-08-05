BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$108.14 and last traded at C$108.21. 36,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 45,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.95.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.12.
