Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $115.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

