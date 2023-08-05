Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $130.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

