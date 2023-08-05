Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.7 %
BLIN stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
