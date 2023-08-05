Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

