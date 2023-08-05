Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $11.25

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Up 0.1 %

Macerich Company Profile

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.61 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.